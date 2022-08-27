KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 28, 2022

The Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife On reservation Committee is hosting a meeting for Ceremonial Hunters and Meat Cutters on Wednesday August 31st at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department Language Program is now signing up Warm Springs K-8 Academy students for Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu language classes. There is a a form to complete and return to the Culture & Heritage office or you can fill out the form and email it to radine.johnson@wstribes.org For more information you can call 541-553-3290. ((https://kwso.org/2022/08/warm-springs-k8-language-class-sign-up/))

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is at 575 Hood Avenue is open every Sunday 9am-4pm and every Monday 9-1 and 5-8pm.

Tananawit, a nonprofit of community artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop in the Indian Head Casino Plaza on Highway 26 – Sept. 2nd, 3rd & 4th from 10 until 6 daily. Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is set for September 3rd, starting at noon. (Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and calf riding.) Entries are open now until August 31st at 5pm call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

Trivia Night, that benefits the Jefferson County Historical Society, on Saturday September 10th at 5pm. Trivia Night will be held at Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasking Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive. It’s 4-6 person teams with a $5 fee per person.

The Latino Community Association Presents “Latino Fest” on Saturday September 10th from 11am to 5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. There will be live music, dancing, food, games for kids, a community resource fair and COVID-19 vaccinations available.

The Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs October 20th thru January 7th. The show will feature paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more, in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art.

The Back to School BBQ is coming up this Thursday from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations. Everyone is welcome.

