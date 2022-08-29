KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 29, 2022

A man with an assault-style rifle killed two people and injured at least one other last night at a Bend grocery store. The shooter was found dead inside the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center with an AR-15 style weapon and a shotgun nearby. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz sought to reassure residents after reports on social media suggested there were more shooters or similar shootings in other parts of the Central Oregon city. “We have not found any evidence of any second shooters or any gunfire in the area or in our city. But our investigation is continuing. It’s ongoing This is still a very active investigation. We are still working the investigation diligently” Bend Police did not shoot the suspected shooter, and it’s not clear how he died. Krantz asked that Bend residents remain patient — the crime scene includes the Safeway, the Forum Shopping Center parking lot and a residential neighborhood behind the shopping center.

Students across Oregon are preparing for the new school year. But many may return to find they no longer have access to free meals. Joni Auden Land reports. “For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, every student in Oregon could get free meals at school, thanks to federal waivers. But those expired in June. Now, districts are concerned that some families will lose free meals, while others may forget to sign up at all. At Bend-La Pine schools, Garra Schluter is the assistant director of nutrition services. She says many families may not realize the rules have changed. “It is definitely going to be a tricky situation for a minute, because they haven’t had to pay for three years now.” A 2019 Oregon law means more families have access to free meals. Under new guidelines, a family of four making 83 thousands dollars a year now qualifies. Joni Auden Land reporting.”

Federal regulators have issued a final environmental impact statement that supports the demolition of four massive dams on Northern California’s Klamath River to save imperiled migratory salmon. The staff’s recommendation, which echoes an earlier draft opinion, tees up a vote on the nearly $500 million project by the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission later this year. The removal of the four hydroelectric dams would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history. The aging dams near the Oregon-California border were built before current environmental regulations and essentially cut the 253-mile-long river in half for migrating salmon.

Washington tribes have been leading the way in recent years when it comes to making drug treatment more effective and accessible. On Wednesday, elected leaders will help the Quinault Nation celebrate the upcoming opening of a new addiction treatment center in coastal Grays Harbor County. Olympia Correspondent Austin Jenkins has details. “The Quinault Wellness Center will serve tribal and nontribal citizens alike who are struggling with opioid addiction. Grays Harbor County has been especially hard hit by the state’s opioid crisis and has among the highest opioid death rates in the state. The new outpatient facility will take a whole-person approach to treatment. In addition to medication assisted treatment, the wellness center will also offer counseling and child care as well as referrals to primary health care providers. The program is modeled after a similar one run by the Swinomish Tribe. The Quinault Wellness Center is scheduled to open in October and will initially serve up to 300 clients. The Quinault Indian Nation is funding the $20 million project. [I’m Austin Jenkins in Olympia.” Earlier this summer, another tribal treatment center opened in Sequim (skwim). The Tulalip (too-LAY-lip) Tribes is scheduled to open one this fall. And The Nisqually Tribe has plans to open one in Olympia in 2024. The Swinomish (SWIN-ah-mish) Tribe’s well center opened in 2018.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny Today with a high near 96 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 60

Sunny and Hot tomorrow with a high near 101 degrees

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, press play below: