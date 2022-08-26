KWSO Calendar for Sat. Aug., 27, 2022

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today at the United Methodist Church on 12th Street from 10:00 until noon.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm on: July 21st, August 2nd & 3rd, August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

The Back to School BBQ is coming up this Thursday from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation. You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Airshow of the Cascades is today and tomorrow at the Madras Airport. The show includes vintage aircraft on static display, and operational Warbirds in the air. They also host a Car Show and Aircraft Fly-In. There are Fireworks tonight, good, live music, the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Gates open today at 2 and the air show starts at 7. Tomorrow gates open at 9am and the air performance is at 1.

Trivia Night, that benefits the Jefferson County Historical Society, on Saturday September 10th at 5pm. Trivia Night will be held at Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasking Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive. It’s 4-6 person teams with a $5 fee per person.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

The Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife On reservation Committee is hosting a meeting for Ceremonial Hunters and Meat Cutters on Wednesday August 31st at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a Public Meeting for anyone that will be gathering boughs this year. You should bring all your documentation to the meeting that will be held Wednesday September 7th from 6-8pm at the Fire Management Training Room. Bough Request Forms are now ready for pick up at Forestry.

