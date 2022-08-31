KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 1, 2022

The Branch of Natural Resources and Forestry invite you to attend a public timber tour for the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale today. They will depart from the tribal admin building at 9am and return by 3:30. Lunch will be provided.

The Back to School BBQ is this afternoon from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, there will be food boxed you can pick up, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

Tananawit, a nonprofit of community artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop in the Indian Head Casino Plaza on Highway 26 – this Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10 until 6 daily. Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is Saturday, September 10th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

It’s the Madras 1st Thursday Downtown event today from 5-8pm featuring vendors, music & activity.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church on 12th Street.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes today. You can call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with the student.

The I H S Clinic will close early for the Labor Day Weekend. It will close at 2:30 this Friday, including the pharmacy so be sure to get prescriptions filled and picked up before then.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2022 Sobriety Powwow is coming up September 6th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center. Food will be served at 5:00 and the powwow starts at 5:30.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Thursday, September 22nd from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is re-advertising its board vacancies. The open positions are for the following:

Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Waterboard

Ventures Board

Composite Board of Directors

Credit Board of Directors

Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors

Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

Telco Board of Directors

Some have 2 or more vacancies and there are tribal member and non-member positions open. All will close at 5pm on September 30th. Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks must be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO in person at the Administration Building or by mail – PO Box 455, Warm Springs.