KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 1, 2022

In Warm Springs, Tananawit, a nonprofit dedicated to the community of Warm Springs artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop beginning tomorrow Friday Sept 2nd through Sunday Sept 4th 10am-6pm. The event will take place at the shop located at 3240 Walsey Lane Suite #5 in Warm Springs and will be a sale of a range of works, from paintings and photography to jewelry and beadwork. New Executive Director Deb Stacona and new Business and Outreach Coordinator Sara Dowty made the reopening a priority after the store had briefly operated earlier this year and quickly closed. The work of Tananawit artists reflects their strongly-held values of family, creativity and Warm Springs culture and Stacona said she understands how important Tribal Artisans are to the Oregon Native Tourism Industry. For more information you can call 541-904-0700.

Gas prices are continuing to fall in Oregon, but that doesn’t mean drivers will see many bargains at the pump this Labor Day weekend. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports: “The average price has fallen 11 weeks in a row, according to the latest figures from Triple-A Oregon/Idaho. But that’s not the entire story, says Triple-A’s Marie Dodds. “We will be paying the most for gas for Labor Day ever.” The statewide average in Oregon is $4.78 a gallon, down nearly 80 cents from the all-time state record in mid-June. Still, Dodds says that’s far more than the previous Labor Day record of $4.02, set a decade ago. Marie Dodds: “That’s the only other time that we will have paid above four dollars a gallon on Labor Day.” Oregon’s prices remain well above the national average of $3.84 per gallon. I’m Chris Lehman reporting.”

Oregon state economists warned WEDNESDAY that nearly two years of surging tax revenues are about to come to a close. Dirk VanderHart reports. “Ever since late 2020, quarterly revenue estimates have delivered shockingly good news. Money the state has collected from personal income and business taxes has surged well beyond anything state economists were expecting. But in the latest forecast, economists warned the party is about to end. In a presentation to lawmakers, economists delivered two possible scenarios they say are equally plausible. The most optimistic predicts revenue growth will merely slow in future years. The other forecast predicts a full-on recession, a scenario in which state economist Mark McMullen says budgetary belt tightening would be necessary. McMullen: If this pessimistic scenario unfolds it does mean large program cuts. It would be unavoidable. The good news; Oregon has record budgetary reserves, billions of dollars that could help weather a recession. I’m DV reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buffs Football team is in action tomorrow as they travel to Sweet home in the first game of the season. They have a new Head Coach in Judd Stutzman who recently was the Head Coach at Clatskanie and are coming off a pretty impressive jamboree against Caldera High School and Redmond High school where they outscored their opponents 4 to 1. In Volleyball, the Lady Buffs are on the road to play Caldera today, both JV and JV2 will be in action at 5pm and varsity will be in action at 6:30pm. In College Football: No. 11 Oregon will face No. 3 Georgia in what could be one of the marquee games of college football’s nonconference season. The Ducks are among the favorites to win the Pac-12, but facing the reigning national champions is a difficult start to the season for any team. The game will be the first as head coach for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, who served four seasons as an assistant to Georgia’s Kirby Smart. No. 7 Utah also faces a big test this weekend, heading to The Swamp to face Florida in the Utes’ first true road game against an SEC opponent since 1984.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny and Hot today with a high near 102 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 59

Sunny and Hot tomorrow with a high near 105 degrees

