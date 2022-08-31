KWSO News for Wed., Aug. 31, 2022

In Warm Springs, BIA Roads division is working on road striping on East Tenino road and the school area this morning with the hopes of finishing the school area by next week. They have the area from Chukar road to Quail Trail closed off for the time being and are anticipating closures until around noon today. If you are traveling in the area, expect to be re-routed. We will update you as soon as we receive updates.

The new school year is going to get on track next week for all 509J schools. Students will start on Tuesday September 6th and with that fall sports are gearing up as well. Student/Athletes need to ensure they have had a physical to play and IHS will be doing physicals tomorrow, appointments are required and parent/guardians need to be present for the physical. To set up an appointment, you can call 541-553-2610. Community Health and IHS staff will be at the Back to School BBQ tomorrow providing immunization updates. The Back to School BBQ will be held at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy tomorrow from 4-6pm.

Bend police have released new details on a supermarket shooting that killed two people Sunday. Dirk VanderHart reports. “Police now say one of the men killed in the Bend Safeway, an employee named Donald Surrett, had ample time to flee. Instead, surveillance footage shows Surrett hid behind a produce cart, attacking the shooter with a knife when he wasn’t looking. The 20-year-old gunman shot Surrett, then himself. Surrett’s actions have been hailed as heroic by police, coworkers, and people caught in the store at the time. Police also confirmed that the killer was a former employee of the store. The man owned three guns – an AR-15 style rifle and two shotguns – and obtained all of them legally. He brought more than 100 rounds of ammunition with him to the Safeway. Police say surveillance footage shows two members of the public who’d fled the Safeway returned to help a customer who’d been shot. That customer, 84-year-old Glenn Bennett, later died. In Bend, I’m DV reporting.”

Members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied on the steps of a federal building in Seattle Monday to raise awareness for their long fight to get federal recognition. KNKX reports Chairman Tony Johnson said his great-great-grandfather and other leaders first hired lawyers to sue for their lands back in the 1890s. Federal recognition would mean access to federal dollars for healthcare and housing for this group of tribes, which are based in Southwestern Washington. The rally was the start of a campaign by Chinook leadership, they said, to pressure U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell to use their influence in Congress to get the Chinook recognized.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny and hot today with a high near 101 degrees

Tonight Mostly Clear with a low around 56

Sunny and Hot tomorrow with a high of 101 degrees

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, Press Play Below: