KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 30, 2022

The Back to School BBQ is coming up this Thursday from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, there will be food boxed you can pick up, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season this Thursday. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation. You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with the student.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Lukamean is on today’s Menu.

Tananawit, a nonprofit of community artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop in the Indian Head Casino Plaza on Highway 26 – this Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10 until 6 daily. Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau.

The Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife On reservation Committee is hosting a meeting for Ceremonial Hunters and Meat Cutters this evening at 6:00 at the Agency Longhouse.

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5-week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is this Saturday, events start at noon. Entries are open until 5pm Wednesday – call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com.

There is a Fitness Fusion class on Tuesdays during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50 at the old Elementary School gym. PiYo class is every Wednesday.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2022 Sobriety Powwow is coming up September 6th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center. It starts at 5:30.