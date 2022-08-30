KWSO News for Tue., Aug. 30, 2022

In Warm Springs, BIA Roads division is working on road striping, they were working on it yesterday but the striper went down after about 3.5 miles. Parts were ordered and plans are to have it working tomorrow, when they will finish route 3 to Simnasho and then do Route 9 to Highway 26. The plan after that is to move to East Tenino road and the school area Thursday morning with the hopes of finishing the school area by next week.

Police in Central Oregon have released the names of the shooter and the two victims in a deadly shooting at a grocery store in Bend Sunday Night. As Joni Auden Land reports, one of the victims attempted to disarm the gunman. “Neighbors and former classmates identified the shooter as 20-year-old Ethan Miller. Police later confirmed his identity. Police identified the two victims as Glenn Edward Bennett, an 84-year-old Bend resident, and Donald Ray Surrett, Jr., a 66-year-old employee at the Safeway who was shot in the produce section. Police spokesperson Sheila Miller said Surrett tried to stop the gunman. MILLER: Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented other deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically in this incident. :10 The gunman’s motives behind the shooting are still unknown – but an online account in Miller’s name contained several writings in recent months detailing plans to carry out a mass shooting. I’m Joni Auden Land reporting.” Police say the shooter shot himself and was found dead “in close proximity” to an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun.

Members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied Monday on the steps of a federal building in Seattle to raise awareness for their long fight to get federal recognition. The Indigenous name ‘Chinook’ [chin-UK] has been taken and used for a lot of things… a kind of salmon … an Army helicopter made by Boeing … the county government building in Seattle. But the tribe that these things are named for has been trying for more than a hundred years, by their account, to get their name in the list of federally recognized tribes. Monday members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied in Seattle to pressure Washington’s senators – Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell – to introduce legislation. Tony Johnson – the chairman, whose tribal name is Naschio [nahss-GEE-oh] – and his son Tahoma said that on their ancestral land today, which is in Southwestern Washington, there are few jobs and housing is expensive. “TAHOMA: We’re just living off of working on the oysters. And that’s just about it. TONY JOHNSON: He’s living in a trailer behind somebody else’s home. And that really bugs me because a recognized Chinook would have an opportunity to provide him housing.” If the tribe were recognized, they could take advantage of federal housing dollars. They briefly got recognition 20 years ago from the Clinton administration, but the Bush administration reversed it.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny and Hot Today with a high near 101 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 62

Sunny and Hot tomorrow with a high of 102 degrees

