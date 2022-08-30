KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 31, 2022

Funeral Arrangements for Marilyn Rosemarie Suppah – They will meet at Bel-Air Funeral Home at 10 this morning and go to Simnasho Longhouse for the dressing at 11:00. Overnight, open denomination services will follow. Burial will be at sunrise on Thursday at the Kalama Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements for Simon G. Kalama – the dressing is today at 2:00 at Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras. View will be open until 4:00. They will leave Bel-Air on Thursday at 8:30am for burial at 9 at Agency Cemetery.

The Branch of Natural Resources and Forestry invite you to attend a public timber tour for the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale, this Thursday. They will depart from the tribal admin building at 9am and return by 3:30. Lunch will be provided.

The Back to School BBQ is coming up tomorrow from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, there will be food boxed you can pick up, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations. Everyone is welcome.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL legal clinic is today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office from 9am – 2pm. You do need an appointment. To learn more you can email wills@lasoregon.org.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

The Latino Community Association Presents “Latino Fest” on Saturday September 10th from 11am to 5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. There will be live music, dancing, food, games for kids, a community resource fair and COVID-19 vaccinations available.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes tomorrow. Schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with the student.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is this Saturday, starting at noon. Admission will be charged per vehicle. Entries will close at 5:00 today. Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and mini bull riding.) Call 541-771-0656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com.

The Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife On reservation Committee is hosting a meeting for Ceremonial Hunters and Meat Cutters this evening at 6 at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a Public Meeting for anyone that will be gathering boughs this year. You should bring all your documentation to the meeting that will be held Wednesday September 7th from 6-8pm at the Fire Management Training Room. Bough Request Forms are now ready for pick up at Forestry.