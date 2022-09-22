KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 23, 2022

Tananawit is looking for Warm Springs tribal art vendors to set up at the Hunter Noack “In A Landscape” concert this Saturday, from 2-6:30pm. To sign up call 541-553-3249.

Tribal Council has Budget Call-Backs on its agenda today.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today 9am to 4pm. It’s closed from noon til 1 for lunch.

Madras Varsity Football has a home game tonight vs. Scappoose. Kick off is at 7:00. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online at Harlem Wizards dot com.

Warm Springs Emergency Management’s drinking water distribution at the old school building is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. They want folks to be aware that 5-gallon jugs of water are no longer available for pick-up or exchange.

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will be on display October 20th thru January 7th in the changing exhibits gallery. Contact the Museum for more details. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee is seeking input to help shape the priorities for its 3-year term. They have created an online survey and invite youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members to participate. Here’s the LINK to the survey.

Applications for Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until September 30th. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office.

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is on October 15th at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Registration is open at www.cowdeo.com.

Papalaxsimisha presents a Youth Boys’ Big Drum Series September 28th thru October 26th. Sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 5:45-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the Prevention Building. Dinner will be provided. It’s open to boys ages 10 and older and they will learn about proper drum etiquette, taking care of yourself, the drum and a song. Facilitators are Neal Morning Owl and Johnson Bill. For more information contact Jillisa Suppah

The MAC Recreation District board will hold a special board meeting on Monday, September 26th at 6pm at the Madras Aquatic Center. The public may attend the meeting in-person or via Zoom. To schedule live public comments via Zoom, please email your request to executivedirector@macrecdistrict.com or call (541) 475-4253 by 1:00 p.m. on the day of the board meeting. All requests should include your name, phone number and address.