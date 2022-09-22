KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 22, 2022

The Hunter Noack, In A Landscape concert is coming to Warm Springs this Saturday, rescheduled from earlier this summer. Dustin Seyler is with the Warm Springs Community Action Team. “Tickets were on sale, they’ve sold out. We have about a hundred tribal member tickets that were already alotted out to various tribal members. One thing that’s going to be offered here though is that if you didn’t get a ticket and you’re a tribal member, and you would like to attend including your family, come on up. Tribal members can come up, check it out and not have to worry about getting a ticket or something. As long as they have tribal ID’s they’re gonna be good to come on in.” They are still seeking Warm Springs tribal art vendors. Any Tribal Art Vendor can set up at the event for free but need to sign up with Sarah at the Tananawit store in the Casino Plaza.

The new Native YouthLine in Warm Springs held a grand opening of its space in the Prevention Building yesterday. Native Youth Line is a crisis and support hotline for young people, giving them an option to talk, text, email or chat with a peer about issues they are dealing with in a safe and confidential way. They are recruiting youth ages 15 to 19 with an interest in training to be a Native Youth Line volunteer. If you’re interested or want to know more, send an email to rosannaj@linesforlife.org or melb@linesforlife.org .

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that wants to make sure that every child (ages 3-17) in Central Oregon has their own bed and mattress. The national organization has provided more than 100,000 beds across the country, including 380 purchased, assembled and delivered to children in Central Oregon in just the last two years. SHP has free beds available and is looking for families who need them. To apply for a bed for a child click on this LINK. SHP also has chapters in Portland and Medford.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Cross Country will be at the Juniper Hills Invite today with that meet set for 4pm. Lady Eagles volleyball is on the road to Culver today in their 2nd game of the season, the match starts at 3:30pm. The Madras High School Lady Buffs Soccer is on the road today as they travel to Gladstone, JV and Varsity games start at 6pm. Buff Boys Soccer is hosting Gladstone today with Varsity trying to recover from their first loss of the season to Estacada on Tuesday, their game kicks off at 4pm. The JV boys game will start at 5:30pm. Lady Buffs Volleyball is hosting the Dalles today with JV1 and JV2 starting at 4:30pm and Varsity starting at 6pm. Don’t forget, tomorrow White Buffalo Football is hosting Scappoose in non-league action. Scappoose is coming off of a huge win against The Dalles 47-8 and are 2-1 on the season. Meanwhile the White Buffs are coming off of a slim victory over Caldera High School 14-6, but are 3-0 on the season and looking to go 4-0 before league play begins next week. Kickoff will be at 7pm. If you can’t make the game, be sure to tune in to the Live broadcast here on KWSO.

