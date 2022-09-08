KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 9, 2022

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

A Warm Springs Free Food Market, provided by Commodities Food Bank, Neighbor Impact and Emergency Management, will be open to community members this afternoon at 4:00. They will have free produce, other food items, water and cleaning supplies. Be sure to bring shopping bags for your items. It will be located in the parking lot across from Warm Springs Market.

Madras varsity football has their home opener tonight and will take on Sisters. You can hear the game live on KWSO. Kick off is at 7:00.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round-Up Yard Sale is today 9am to 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. They’ll have Indian tacos and other food items for sale too.

The Door Church is having a concert tomorrow featuring “Unchained” from Seattle. Everyone is welcome for the free music and food. It starts at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Thursday, September 22nd from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Trivia Night, that benefits the Jefferson County Historical Society, is back this Saturday at 5pm. Trivia Night will be held at Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive. It’s 4-6 person teams with a $5 fee per person.

A meeting for ceremonial hunters and meat cutters will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Latino Community Association Presents “Latino Fest” Saturday from 11am to 5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. There will be live music, dancing, food, games for kids, a community resource fair and COVID-19 vaccinations available.

On display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibits Gallery is the traveling exhibit “Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America.” Coming up in October is the Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit. The categories will be Traditional & Contemporary Art. Contact the Museum for more details.