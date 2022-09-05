KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 5, 2022

Today is Labor Day, a federal holiday. The tribal organization is closed and will reopen normal hours tomorrow. Sanitation drivers will pick up their Monday Routes on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routine will remain the same.

The first day of school for 1st – 8th Grade at the Warm Springs K8 is tomorrow. There are new school hours at the K8 with doors opening for students at 7:50 and school starting at 8, except late start Mondays when school will start at 9:30. Breakfast can be picked up and taken to their classroom. The school day is over afternoons at 2:50. You can find this fall’s bus routes on line at the school district website.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. There is a clinic in Warm Springs from 9am – 2pm on Wednesday, September 7th at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2022 Sobriety Powwow is coming up tomorrow on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center. Food will be served at 5, and the powwow starts at 5:30.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a Public Meeting for anyone that will be gathering boughs this year. You should bring all your documentation to the meeting that will be held this Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Fire Management Training Room. Bough Request Forms are now ready for pick up at Forestry.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round-Up Yard Sale is coming up September 9th from 9am to 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

The Latino Community Association Presents “Latino Fest” on Saturday September 10th from 11am to 5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. There will be live music, dancing, food, games for kids, a community resource fair and COVID-19 vaccinations available.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.