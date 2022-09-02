KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 2, 2022

Over the past weekend, dozens of dead Chinook Salmon were observed on a 40-mile stretch of the Lower Klamath River. As reported by the Times Standard, the Yurok Tribe’s Fisheries Department had determined the fish suffocated due to a pathogenic bacteria known as gill rot. Tribal fisheries staff have also noticed salmon with Ich infections, a parasitic ciliate often germinated by poor water quality and temperature changes. The area where the dead fish were found, from Blakes Riffle to Weitchpec has warmer than average waters due to the reservoirs behind four dams. Due to warmer waters and flagging fish health, the Yurok Tribe called for additional water to be released from the Lewiston Reservoir in Trinity County with the aim to cool down the river and reduce fish congregations. Whether the diseases will result in a massive fish kill remains unclear, but the Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes are all working on solutions to diminishing fish health.

Five years after the passage of Senate Bill 13 – which mandated teaching Oregon students about Native Americans – new curriculum materials are rolling out. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports. “K through 12 educational materials are being developed by the Oregon Department of Education and the state’s nine federally-recognized tribes. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians are the latest to roll out their curriculum. Delores Pigsley: “I know when I went to school, the only Indians we heard about was Sitting Bull.” Delores Pigsley is the Siletz Tribal Chair. She’s hopeful that by sharing her tribe’s history, culture, and practices, Native youth can feel empowered and visible, while non-Indians can appreciate their Indigenous neighbors more. Delores Pigsley: “I think it’ll be a challenge to teachers to adopt the curriculum, and to give it their best shot. So it’s gonna be important how it’s taught, and how it’s accepted.” An ODE official says all nine sovereign tribes of Oregon are in different stages of development with their lesson plans. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass. Sandy Roberts is a Public Information Officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal. She says a lot of thought goes into picking a spot for a fire camp. “If we go into an area where a fire hasn’t been, we really look at what’s already there. In the summertime schools aren’t in session. I’ve had fire camp at high schools, middle schools, I’ve been on a football field, that’s where my tent is pitched.” For this fire, the teams chose a plot of land that’s been used as a fire camp in the past, and also because it’s owned by the government. Roberts says the camp needs to be far enough away so they don’t need to evacuate if the fire gets too close, but close enough so it isn’t too far to drive to the front lines. Firefighters are expecting a tough fight through the weekend as a cold front arrives late on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures but also gusty winds that could fan the flames. Teams are focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Varsity Volleyball team was in action yesterday as they traveled to Caldera High school for non-league action. They stumbled in their first match of the season as they fell to Caldera 3-0. Next up for the Lady Buffs, they will host Sweet Home on Thursday September 8th with the Varsity action starting at 6pm. White Buffalo Football is in action today as they are on the road to Sweet Home for the first game of the season. The JV team plays at 3:30pm and the Varsity will kick off at 7pm. Madras is looking for redemption after they fell to Sweet Home last season in a close game 14-13.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny and Hot today with a high near 106 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 59

Sunny tomorrow with a high of 89 degrees

Sunny on Sunday with a high near 95 degrees

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, press play below: