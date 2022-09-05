KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 5, 2022

The 2023 Tribal Budget process has begun for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This Wednesday when Tribal Council meets there will be a presentation from Finance and the Secretary Treasurer/CEO about the process and initial proposed numbers. Budget presentations from the Tribal Government Branches, Departments, Committees, and Enterprises will follow. Programs and departments fund their operations with revenue generated by Tribal Enterprises and supplement that with grants and other revenue sources. To allow for Tribal Membership input – District Meetings and a General Meeting will be scheduled in October per the annual budget process policy.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center some new grass sod was installed outside the main entrances last Friday. The upgrade gives a fresh look to the facility that has transformed several times though the COVID-19 pandemic. Significant expansion is in the near future for the clinic as they modernize to mee the community’s needs. The changes ahead will be focused on patient centered medical care. Warm Springs I.H.S. is a primary care clinic that offers medical, dental, optometry, pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and podiatry services.

The new updated ‘bivalent’ COVID-19 boosters can be administered in Oregon now that the final step in the review and approval process has occurred. The updated boosters are a single dose that can be administered at least two months after completion of an initial two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two months after a monovalent booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The boosters can be administered regardless of which vaccine series a person received. The Moderna bivalent booster is authorized only for persons 18 years of age and older; the Pfizer booster can be given to persons at least 12 years or older. The new boosters began arriving in Oregon on Thursday. Folks in Warm Springs can call the Health & Wellness Center to see when they will be able to schedule an appointment for this new booster.

Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sarah Palin in the special election for Alaska’s vacant House seat last week, a big upset over the former governor in the state’s first election under ranked-choice voting. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, making history as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress. She is also the first woman to hold Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. She won a special election to fill the remaining months of the late Congress member Don Young’s term of office. Young held the seat for nearly 49 years. Peltola’s win came after businessman Nick Begich was eliminated as the 3rd place finisher and the ballots for him went to voters’ second choices.

Peacock, the NBC streaming channel, has made the decision to cancel “Rutherford Falls” after two seasons. The decision comes less than three months after the season 2 premiere. The show starred Jana Schmieding, Cheyenne River, and Ed Helms. Viewers applauded the show for its large Indigenous writer’s room, and Indigenous cast and crew since it debuted on April 22, 2021.

In Prep football Friday Night Madras took Sweet Home into overtime and took home the win in their first full game contest on the road. The final score was Madras 26 – Sweet Home 20.

Sisters shut out Burns 23-0. They will come to play at Stampede Stadium this Friday Night and you can hear that game here on KWSO.

Other Scores from Friday:

Crook County 24, Philomath 21

La Pine 54, Corbett 0

Redmond 44, Hood River 8

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon – Sunny and near 90 today