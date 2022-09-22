KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 22, 2022

Paving continues on Highway 3 between Upper Dry Creek and Sunnyside Drive today with a traffic detour in place. They will be working on the west lane of the Highway from KWSO to Upper Dry Creek Road – with a pilot car leading a single lane of traffic.

Sanitation reports that the garbage truck has been repaired and they will start to catch up on the past three days of tote pick up this morning. They appreciate everyone’s patience with this unforeseen delay.

Tribal Council has Budget Call-Backs on its agenda today.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball has a match at Culver at 3:30 today. Cross Country has a meet at Juniper Hills at 4:00.

In Madras High School Sports today: Volleyball hosts The Dalles, JV & JV 2 play at 4:30 and varsity at 6; Boys Soccer has home matches versus Gladstone, varsity at 4pm and JV at 5:30. JV & Varsity Girls Soccer teams travel to Gladstone for 6pm games.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families.

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is re-advertising its board vacancies. The open positions are for Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; Waterboard; Ventures Board; Composite Board of Directors; Credit Board of Directors; Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors; Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission; and Telco Board of Directors. They will close at 5pm on September 30th. Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks must be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO at the Administration Building.

South Wasco Connect is an event to connect people, businesses and organizations in the South Wasco region this Saturday at Kaiser Park and Maupin Civic Center from 11am til 2pm. There will be several exhibitors sharing their career experiences, job openings and resources offerings. Participants will have a chance to enter a drawing for cash prizes and Maupin shirts & hats.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; & 18 years old on Election Day. To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV). If you do not have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card, you can complete the voter registration application and take it to your county elections office.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday September 29th, October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.