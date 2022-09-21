KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 21, 2022

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Language Program recently celebrated the publication of a new Warm Springs Ichishkiin Dictionary, a project that has taken many years and involved many fluent speakers. The comprehensive dictionary includes new linguistic spellings for many Ichishkiin words including the words for Coyote and News. You will notice a change to the spelling of the Spilyay Tymoo on the masthead of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Bi-Weekly Newspaper.

Warm Springs Sanitation continues to have issues with its trucks. After reporting they would pick up Monday and Tuesday trash routes yesterday, they’ve had to cancel pickup again. They hope to resume service today. They remind people hauling trash to the landfill that construction work is happening on Route 3 and they should expect delays and use extra caution.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic’s dominance has started to wane, the new Booster that helps with the latest subvariants is available. Katie Russell is with the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center and talks about the latest booster. “The Bivalent booster is available for anyone who’s already had their primary series, so for their first two shots, you can come get this updated booster. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already had your booster or not, this is the most current one so we do want you to get that. If you had a booster within the last two months, you have to wait two months, but if you haven’t had a booster at all please do come get this updated booster and it will cover what’s currently circulating, and help protect you from passing the virus on if you do get sick” To schedule your booster, give the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center a call at 541-553-1196.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles football traveled to La Pine yesterday to face off against the Sisters Outlaws in their first action of the season. They came home with the victory 36-14 in a blowout as they jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead. The starting defense held strong as the starting offense established a dominance as the running game had their way with the Sisters defense, making missed tackles something the Outlaws consistently did during the game. Next up for the Eagles is a visit from 3 Rivers next week on September 28th in Madras at the Madras High School. In MHS Action: the Lady Buffs Soccer hosted Estacada yesterday and ended the game in a tie at 1-1. The Lady Buff are on the road tomorrow as they face Gladstone in League action with the game starting at 6pm. Buff Boys Soccer traveled to Estacada yesterday and came home with a loss 5-3. Next up for the Buff Boys, they are hosting Gladstone in League action tomorrow with the match starting at 4pm. Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action as they hosted Gladstone. JV2 won their match, grabbing 2 of 3 sets for the victory. Lady Buffs Varsity is still searching for their first victory as they dropped their match 3 sets to none. Next up for Lady Buffs Volleyball, they will host the Dalles in League action tomorrow.

