KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 6, 2022

Today is the first day of school for 1st – 8th Grade at the Warm Springs K8. There are new school hours at the K8 with doors opening for students at 7:50 and school starting at 8, except late start Mondays when school will start at 9:30. Breakfast can be picked up and taken to their classroom. The school day is over afternoons at 2:50. You can find this fall’s bus routes on line at the school district website.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up bins from Monday’s routes and the regular Tuesday routes today.

Here are the items on the Tribal Council agenda today – in the morning, Blue Stone Strategy; BIA Update; Offe of Special Trustee update call; I H S update; and COVID Team Update. This afternoon will be a legislative update conference call and Tribal Attorneys’ updates.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Cream of Broccoli is on today’s Menu.

Here’s what is on the Madras High School Sports schedule today – both varsity soccer teams will play Junction City. The boys are at home at 4:00 and the girls are on the road with a 6:30 start.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. Facemasks are required in Tribal Buildings. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2022 Sobriety Powwow is this afternoon on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center. Food will be provided at 5, and the powwow starts at 5:30.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round-Up Yard Sale is this Saturday from 9am to 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

Door Church is having a concert this Saturday featuring “Unchained” from Seattle. Everyone is welcome for the free music and food. It starts at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a Public Meeting for anyone that will be gathering boughs this year. You should bring all your documentation to the meeting that will be held tomorrow from 6-8pm at the Fire Management Training Room. Bough Request Forms are now ready for pick up at Forestry.

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.