KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 21, 2022

Paving on Route 3 is being done from 7am to 5:30pm. Route 3 will be closed during work hours today and tomorrow to all public traffic. Detours using Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive will be used.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee is seeking input to help shape the priorities for its 3-year term. They have created an online survey and invite youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members to participate. You can take the survey HERE

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday September 29th, October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Baked Salmon is on the senior lunch menu today. Meals are at available for pick up or delivery 11:30am to 1pm at the Senior Center.

Tribal Council has Budget Call-Backs on its agenda today.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today through Friday from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families. Food boxes are available every 30 days.

Heart of Oregon Corps Youth Build program offers students age 16 to 24 a chance to complete your GED, finish your Diploma or earn college credits while learning job skills and serving your community through building affordable housing or working at childcare facilities in Central Oregon. This is a 12 month commitment. You can learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/programs/youthbuild.html

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; At least 16 years old; If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​ Register to vote online or check your registration information online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour on Thursday, September 29th. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.