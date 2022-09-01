KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 2, 2022

The I H S Clinic will close at 2:30 today for the Labor Day Weekend.

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website where you can also download their Real-time App

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Roast Beef Wraps are on today’s Menu.

NeighborImpacts’s Mobile Food Pantry will be open and providing fresh produce and other food today from 11:30 to 12:30 at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras. They are there the first Friday of the month. Text FRESH 2 MADRAS to 541-577-1673 for a reminder text whenever the Fresh to You truck is headed to Madras.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round-Up Yard Sale is coming up September 9th from 9am to 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

The Warm Springs Food Pantry at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park is open weekly on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. They provide food boxes to eligible individuals and families.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is tomorrow at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Events will start at noon. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

Today for Madras High School Sports – Football teams travel to Sweet Home – JV plays at 3:30pm and Varsity kicks off at 7.

Tananawit, a nonprofit of community artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop in the Indian Head Casino Plaza on Highway 26 – today through Sunday from 10 until 6 daily. Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau.

The Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs October 20th thru January 7th. The show will feature paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more, in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art.

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department Language Program is now signing up Warm Springs K-8 Academy students for Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu language classes. There is a form to complete and return to the Culture & Heritage office or you can fill out the form and email it to radine.johnson@wstribes.org For more information you can call 541-553-3290. https://kwso.org/2022/08/warm-springs-k8-language-class-sign-up/

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635. You can reach Vital Stats at 541-777-4381. For Tribal Council call 541-553-3257. A new phone system will be installed next week to resolve the phone problems.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. Facemasks are required in Tribal Buildings. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.