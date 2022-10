Papalaxsimisha Presents a Youth Boy’s Big Drum Series October 19th thru November 16th. This is for boys age 10 and older.

Neal Morningowl and Johnson Bill facilitate.

Dinner will be served each Wednesday at 5:45 and the Drum Session will run from 6:16-7:30.

For more information contact suppahJillisa@gmail.com

Boys Drum Series Flyer