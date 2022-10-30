KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 31, 2022

Warm Springs ECE will have their Lil Pumpkin Parade today at 10am for Trick or Treating.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Zombie Walk at noon today. Everyone is welcome to come participate in or out of costume – going around on the Community Center Walking Path.

Recreation is also hosting an Employee Costume Contest at noon at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Halloween Carnival today from 4-6 in front of the Community Center. The theme is a “Hocus Pocus Halloween.” There will also be Booths set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for Trick or Treating. A costume parade will be at 6.

There is a Haunted House at the Old Elementary School from 7 until midnight tonight.

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

Warm Springs Economic Development’s Hydro-Panel facility will be closed this week for standard maintenance and will be open again next Monday.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. Today there will only be a noon meeting for Halloween.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Madras JV Football has a home game vs. Crook County today at 5:30.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Warm Springs Fisheries will be have another fish giveaway of coho salmon from Eagle Creek National Fish Hatchery. It will be at the Community Center on Tuesday around 2:00. There will be a limit of 4 fish per family and please bring your own bags or cooler.

The Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

St. Charles Madras is looking for Vendors for an event at their campus on November 15th from 11-3. Any interested vendors can call 541-325-1415.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. On Tuesdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m., there is a virtual book discussion of the bestselling novel “There There,” by Tommy Orange. To register and receive the link, email O D I at COCC dot EDU.

COIC is now recruiting for a Warm Springs member to their Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund committee. The committee meets twice a year. Applications are due next Monday November 7th. Find more information and the applications on the COIC website.