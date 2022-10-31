KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 31, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 113 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure says – “Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office” “This comes out of the walk outs of the 2020 legislature. Where the legislators didn’t want to vote on a bill on the carbon bill. So, the Republicans walked out. Previously, a decade before, the Democrats walked out. So, both parties have walked out at various times. This constitutional amendment would say that “if there are 10 unexcused absences, that legislator would not be able to run for office in the next term.” As a way of keeping them in the building, defines it as disorderly conduct. And it does not allow them, or it makes them actually stay on the floor so that they have to vote on a bill they wouldn’t want to vote on. So, it gets rid of the minority party’s technique of just walking out if they don’t want to vote on a bill.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website

After the ghosts and goblins vanish tonight, local Starbucks will roll out barrels to collect bedding items for local charity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. About 25 new beds will be built and outfitted and delivered to Central Oregon homes where kids need beds. In a news release from Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the beds will need blankets, sheets, comforters or even better, a “bed in a blanket. Donations will be accepted at the eight Starbucks in Redmond and Bend. Your donation of bedding supplies will put kids in beds as we move into the holiday giving season. You can learn more at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.

In Local Sports: The Madras White Buffalo Football team traveled to Crook County on Friday night to take on the Cowboys in League action. The Buff Boys fell to the cowboys in their last game of the season 28-0. The score doesn’t really reflect how close the game had been for most of the contest as the Buffs fought hard, but just couldn’t get their offense going. They finish the season with a 4-5 overall record. Buff Boys soccer is in playoff action tomorrow as they host 13th ranked Newport in the first round of the Playoffs. Madras is ranked #4 and comes in with a 10-2-0 record while Newport has a 6-4-5 record. Gametime is at 3:15pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: