KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022

In Madras High School Sports today – Cross Country competes at the Paul Mariman Invitational in Philomath. Varsity football has a home game today at 5:00 vs. La Grande. You can hear the game live on KWSO.

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.

Warm Springs prevention is hosting an “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” this coming Monday which is Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s an evening of powwow & social dancing with dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starting at 6 – all at the Old Elementary School Gym. All drums, dancers, and spectators are invited. If you are sick – please stay home. This is an alcohol, drug and commercial tobacco free event to celebrate indigenous heritage and the traditional way of life we carry on.

COCC will hold community events at the Bend campus to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, this Monday. There is a bead-making workshop from 2-4 p.m. in Wille Hall. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing cwalker2@cocc.edu. A screening and discussion of the documentary film “We Will Stand Up,” will be from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Hitchcock Auditorium. The film follows the family of a young Cree man fatally shot in 2016 in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they seek justice from Canada’s legal system. Both events are free and open to the public.

Sri Ponya is presenting a special screening of a Suicide-Prevention Film “My Ascension” on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6pm at the Tower Theater in Bend. This is an evening of community connection to bring hope and awareness to fight suicide. Following the 90 min documentary will be a panel discussion to share stories and resources. Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a seat in advance. Get tickets online at https://www.towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/my-ascension?dm_i=6ZLE,57H2,1UH2RB,PKIJ,1

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is next Saturday October 15th at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Registration is open at www.cowdeo.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs “29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit” will run November 15, 2022 through February 11, 2023. The deadline to submit work is Saturday October 15, 2022. Categories include contemporary, traditional and video art. Tribal Member Adults (18 years and older) will have their submissions judged. Tribal Member Youth (17 and younger) will not be judged. Information about the Tribal Member and Youth exhibit with applications forms are on the KWSO website in the News and Info Tab – choose Events & Opportunities from the drop-down menu. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm (closed for lunch from noon – 1pm). The Museum is closed Sunday and Monday. Learn more about the museum at https://museum.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for their Board of Directors on Tuesday October 18th at 6pm. Background checks are required for 7anyone to serve on the board. The positions are: President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agent, Safety Officer, Umpire-In-Chief, League Information Officer, Coaching Coordinator, Sponsor Fundraising Manager, Concession Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856.

Art Adventure Gallery is doing a Jack-o-Lantern Competition. Carve, paint or decorate a real pumpkin and drop off your entry either October 21st or 22nd between noon and 4pm at Art Adventure Gallery on 5th Street in Madras. Voting categories are for ages 12 and under, 13 and up, downtown business and design inspired by Madras. Winners will be determined by “people’s choice” at the Madras Halloween Night Market on Saturday, October 22nd.