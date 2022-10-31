KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 1, 2022

Warm Springs Fisheries is giving away coho salmon from Eagle Creek National Fish Hatchery today at the Community Center, starting around 2:00. There will be a limit of 4 fish per family and please bring your own bags or cooler.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. On Tuesdays from today to Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m., there is a virtual book discussion of the bestselling novel “There There,” by Tommy Orange. To register and receive the link, email odi@cocc.edu.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. They host an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow after school from 3:15 to 5:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be snacks, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

This Wednesday the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last 3 to 5 minutes.

The “Healing Our Spirits & Lands” Round Dance will be held this Friday and Saturday, beginning at 6 each evening at the old elementary school gym. It’s open to all singers and dancers. There will be late lunches provided, 50/50 and raffle drawings, and concessions available.

The Madras Saturday Market annual meeting will be on Monday, November 7th at 6pm at the Jefferson County Community Center. They will cover plans for the 2023 market season, share ideas and how to be a vendor.

The Culture & Heritage Department is having a class on making ribbon shirts November 10th and 17th from 5-7pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to ten adults and you will need to bring your own materials. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

Everyone is welcome to a Penny Carnival for youth on Thursday evening November 11th at the Old Elementary School Gym from 6-8. They will have food, games, crafts & music. KWSO will be there and we look forward to seeing you!

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is Saturday, November 12th from 10am until noon. They are unable to accept more families into the program at this time. You can learn more by emailing petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-211 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website