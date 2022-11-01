KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 1, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 114 which would “Change certain criteria for purchasing firearms, ammunition magazine capacity and a database of anyone purchasing firearms” “What this would do is it would require background checks, safety training and a fee for a permit to acquire firearms. And then state police maintains this permit firearm database. It criminally prohibits magazines of more than ten rounds. And so, this would prohibit a 30 round magazine and would say that you can’t have a magazine larger then 10 rounds. All of this is directed at trying to stop mass shootings and illegal use of firearms. And so, it creates this permit process which is very similar to what we do nowadays for concealed weapons. You know where you have to take a course and the local county sheriff has to sign off on it. This database would make it so that, if you had an outstanding warrant or say you had some kind of restraining order or if it seemed like you were a danger to yourself for mental health reasons, you would not be granted the permit and you could not legally buy the firearm.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website

Native American Heritage Month was first signed in a joint resolution in 1990 by US President George H.W. Bush and read: “American Indians were the original inhabitants of the lands that now constitute the United States of America.” The Museum at Warm Springs celebrates our unique cultures, traditions, histories, arts and languages every month and is dedicated to upholding the Museum’s mission of “preserving, advancing and sharing the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and other Indigenous people” every day of the year. This month begins the 29th Annual Tribal Member and Youth Art Exhibit where many types of artwork are on display from November 15, 2022 through Saturday February 11, 2023. The Museum is currently running its 2022 year-end fundraising campaign and membership drive. If you would like to contribute you can visit the Museum’s website.

The 2022-23 Tri-Valley Conference Boys Soccer All- Conference Teams were announced today. Making the first team from Madras High School are Gustavo Santellano and Steve Gonzalez. Madras players with second team honors are David Diaz, Eben Tapia, Yael Carlon and Javier Castro. Honorable mentions were given to Madras players Gilbert Palacios, Andres Pineda, and Giovanni Diaz. Madras Coach Clark Jones was named as Tri-Valley Coach of the Year. Today, the Buff Boys will be hosting 13th ranked Newport in the first round of the Playoffs. The game will kickoff at 3:15pm and should the boys defeat Newport they will look to face either Tillamook or Ontario in the 2nd round of the playoffs. The Buff Boys are ranked 4th in the 4A OSAA rankings.

