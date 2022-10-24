KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 25, 2022

Tuesday Senior Meal is today with Chicken Shepherd’s Pie on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour. Reservation Impact is a Food Bank partnership with Neighbor Impact and withing the USDA Commodities Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations. You can go in once a week and just need to sign your name. No I.D. or proof of income is needed.

Madras boys soccer teams host Crook County today at 4 & 5:30. Girls soccer teams play at Crook County in Prineville at 4:00.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed this week and will reopen on Tuesday November 1st. Their regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm (closed for lunch from noon – 1pm). The Museum is not open Sunday and Monday. Learn more about how you can support Museum operations at their website.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. There is also an AA meeting at the church Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch 12-12:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be lunch, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics include group bonding and domestic violence awareness. Snacks will be provided.

ECE is having a Halloween Crafts Family Engagement Night tomorrow. All are welcome. Dinner is from 5 to 6:00 and crafts until 7pm.

Registration is open for a Deer Canning Class for high school students that will be held this Saturday, October 29th from 9am to 4pm at the agency longhouse. It’s open to the first ten students to sign up. Contact Jillisa Suppah at suppahjillisa@gmail.com.

The Culture & Heritage Department is having a class on making ribbon shirts Monday, November 10th and 17th from 5-7pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to ten adults and you will need to bring your own materials. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

Warm Springs Recreation presents “A Hocus Pocus Halloween” in the Community Center courtyard from 4-6pm on October 31st. They’ll have costume contests for adults and youth. (Adult categories are best witch, spookiest zombie, best homemade, biggest sports fan and best ghost. Kids’ categories are best lil’ witch, super hero, best kitten, lil’ zombie and best homemade.) A costume parade will go at 6:00 in the courtyard. There will be trick or treating booths set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds behind the Community Center from 4-6 as well.