Heart of Oregon Fuels Crew

High Desert Conservation Corps has a new fuels-specific crew based out of Redmond. They are currently recruiting 18-24 year old’s and will hire 6 crew members for this AmeriCorps term of service. The program runs from January 16th through June 20th.

The focus is to help protect communities in Central Oregon by reducing wild land fire fuels. This is an opportunity for young adults to get their foot in the door for a career in wild land firefighting by learning skills of trade and earning professional certifications. No experience is necessary. On the job training is provided and an education award will be paid upon successful completion. AmeriCorps also provides living allowances, hands on training and formal class education.

Learn more and apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/.