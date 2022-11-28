Social Security Information Session Today

There is an information session today at noon at the Family Resource Center about Medicare and Social Security. You can begin getting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62. But it will be as much as 30% below what you would get if you waited to begin getting benefits until your full retirement age which is 67 for people who are born in 1960 or later. You also can wait until age 70 to start your benefits and then you earn additional “delayed retirement credits.” Medicare is a health insurance program for people, in the U.S., age 65 or older, or with certain disabilities or permanent kidney failure. Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) gives your hospital insurance & medical insurance. Other parts of Medicare are run by private insurance companies that follow rules set by Medicare. The Medicare Open Enrollment period occurs every year from October 15 through December 7, with coverage changes taking effect January 1. You can learn more online or reach out to Warm Springs Managed Care or the insurance office at the Health & Wellness center.