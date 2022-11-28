KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 29, 2022

The Tuesday Senior Meal is ham with red beans. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

November Fitness Challenge teams – you have 2 days left to get your minutes in. The daily challenge and bonus minutes activities today are Morning Strengthening and 30 sit-ups.

The Jefferson County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee will have a public meeting today in Madras. It will be held from noon until 2 at the Jefferson County Administrative Office, 66 SE D Street. Agendas and meeting packets are posted on the COIC website. A virtual meeting option is also available via Zoom.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams play at Elton Gregory in Redmond today. Games start at 4:00

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics will be pregnancy, hospitals and postpartum feelings. Snacks will be provided.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is taking applications for an entry level, limited duration field technician and will provide free training. The position is open to Warm Springs Tribal Members and will require outdoor work and walking 5-10 miles regularly. They are accepting applications through tomorrow. Apply on the tribe’s job website or stop by the Geo Visions office, next to Telecom in the Industrial Park, to pick up an application. They also have an oral history training workshop coming up December 5-7 from 8 to 5 daily. It’s free and certifications of completion will be provided to all who complete the training. You need to register by tomorrow for the training workshop by emailing hello@wsgeovisions.com and providing your name and contact information.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch 12-12:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be lunch, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. It also hosts an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

The December to Remember Round Dance is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It will start at 4:30 Friday with a pipe ceremony, feast and round dance to follow. There’s a spaghetti feed on Saturday at 6pm before the round dance. There are specials planned each evening, 50/50 and raffle drawings, concessions and pictures with Santa on Saturday evening from 6-9. It’s an alcohol and drug free event.

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is tomorrow at 5pm. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held this Friday and Saturday from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Here is the link where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.