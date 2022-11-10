KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 11, 2022

Today is Veterans Day, a federal holiday. Tribal offices are closed and there is no school

There is a Veteran’s Day Parade today in Warm Springs. Line up at 10am at the Old Elementary School. The Parade starts at 11am. A meal will be served at noon at the Family Resource Center.

The Parade of Flags will be on display at the Mt Jefferson Memorial Cemetery from 7am until 4pm today.

Madras VFW Post 12141 is hosting a Veterans Day Program at 10:30 this morning at the Madras Senior/Community Center.

The Madras Veterans Day Parade will be at 2pm this afternoon at Sahalee Park.

Veterans are being Honored with a meal at the Madras Elks Lodge today. Doors open at 5 and Dinner is at 6. The cost is $8 for non-Veterans.

KWSO will be sharing special programming today for Veterans Day. Here is our line up:

6am – Veterans Day Talking Drum Hour

7am – Interviews with Grant Waheneka, Art Mitchell, Dan Brisbois, Bud Hemholtz, Loyal Miller & Chesley Yahtin

8am – Pi-Ume-Sha 2009 Veteran Recognition & Ericksons Air Museum Program

9am – My Dad’s Favorites: An All-American Greatest Generation Playlist

10am – Interviews with Malcolm Griswald, Kathleen Heath, Randy Smith, Ross Kalama, Rain Circle

11am – Interviews with Billy Mills, Kirby Heath, Tony “Big Rat” Suppah, Kenman Miller, Jody Calica, Walter “Spud” Langnese

12pm – Honoring All Veterans Talking Drum Hour

1pm – KWSO Veterans Day Language Program plus interviews with Linda Wood & Stacy Pearsall

2pm – Enduring Freedom: Native American Women Veterans

3pm – Tom Tucker Memorial Ceremony

4pm – StoryCorps Stories & Songs of American Warriors

5pm – Interviews with Mike Williams, Janice Smith, Larson Kalama, Keith Baker, Tashna Hicks, Austin Smith Jr., & Dustin Seyler

6pm – Interviews with Raylene Ike Thomas, Jonathan Courtney, Ramona Baez, Dan Martinez, Dustin Seyler

7pm – “Veterans Day” On the Rez 7 – November 2011

8pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 1

9pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 2

10pm – Surviving the Bataan Death March – 80th Anniversary Encore Presentation

11pm – The Afghanistan Papers

You can listen to KWSO on your radio at 91.9 FM, online at https://kwso.org/media-player-pop-up/ or on the KWSO APP.

If you miss an hour you can listen On Demand at https://kwso.org/kwso-program-schedule/

You can also listen On Demand on the KWSO App. Click on the top left three blue lines and choose “schedule.” There you can choose the date and time you want to listen back to.

November Fitness Challenge participants – the daily challenge item today is 15 squats.

The Yakama Nation Veterans Day Powwow is today and tomorrow at the White Swan Pavilion in White Swan, Washington. Fridays grand entry is at 6 and at noon and 6pm Saturday.

Chemawa Indian School will host a Veteran’s Social Powwow tomorrow from 1-4pm and 6-10pm. All vendors and visitors 16 years or older will be asked from photo identification upon entering the Chemawa campus.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is tomorrow morning from 10am until noon. They are unable to accept more families into the program at this time.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System. The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.