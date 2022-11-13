KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 14, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System. The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Warm springs Tribal Council will be in session today. A review of minutes and resolutions is on their agenda for this morning.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. They are meeting today.

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

Taking a look at the November Fitness Challenge daily calendar today – there is the Healthy Meal Challenge and 20 push-ups.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams host Obsidian today. Games start at 4:00.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Tribal Council will hold a General Council Meeting tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

The Center Foundation will be hosting our Baseline Concussion Testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18 on Dec 19th. The cost is $20 each test. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323.

Livestock owners are reminded that per Tribal Ordinance 33, Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property is closed to livestock. Renovations of the village area are underway and livestock have caused damage to the pool area and landscaping. Livestock owners are respectfully requested to remove their animals immediately. The resort is scheduled to reopen in 2023.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.