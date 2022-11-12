KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 13, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System. The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise Monday, Wednesday and Friday t 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The Culture & Heritage Department is having cultural project classes for youth on November 21st & 22nd from 1-5pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to the first 30 youth to sign up. Materials will be provided. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for this Tuesday, November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Acosia Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time world champion jingle dancer, will lead two workshops in her self-designed “Powwow Yoga” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10-11 a.m. in Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus, and from 4-5 p.m. in the community room of the COCC Madras campus. The fusion practice blends tribal dancing and yoga for a well-rounded workout with an Indigenous approach to wellness.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade will be on Saturday December 3rd starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” You can register to participate in the parade at the Madras Chamber website https://www.madraschamber.com/event-calendar.html#!event/2022/12/3/2022-christmas-lights-parade

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be held on Saturday, November 19th. General public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit opens on Tuesday in the changing exhibits gallery. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum at warm springs.org.

Papalaxsimisha’s next “Mom’s Talking Circle” is on Wednesday during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics breast and bottle feeding, and first foods. Snacks will be provided.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.