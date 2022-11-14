Warm Springs Boil Water Notice

On Thursday November 10, 2022 the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities issued a Boil Water Notice.

The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

BOIL WATER NOTICE 111022