KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 21, 2022

There is no school today for Jefferson County 509J schools for the Thanksgiving Break.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to vehicle pool, across from the Tribal Warehouse in the Industrial Park.

November Fitness Challenge participants – your bonus activity today is the Shaker Church Walk at noon and 25 push-ups.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health’s Grief Workshop is tomorrow 8am to 5:30pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study on Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

Tribal Offices will be closing early on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. KWSO will be offering special programming starting at noon on Wednesday. You can listen to Wisdom of the Elders and both Talking Drum and the Language, Culture & History Hour Marathons through Thanksgiving Day.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is recruiting for two entry level, limited duration positions and offering free training to applicants. The Oral History Technician position is for someone with transcriber experience and knowledge of Warm Springs tribal languages, traditions and values. Applications will be accepted through this Wednesday, November 23rd. The Field Technician position is open to Warm Springs Tribal Members and will require outdoor work and walking. It closes November 30th. Apply on the tribe’s job website or stop by the Geo Visions office, next to Telecom in the Industrial park, to pick up an application.

The film Gather, a portrait of the growing movement of Native Americans practicing their food sovereignty is being shown on Monday November 28th at 7:30 at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. The film will be followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are $10 and are available online at Bend Film dot Org in the Year Round tab. https://bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/6375c0476268a20061021bf6

Warm Springs Recreation will present the “Santa-Squatch” Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 1st at 6pm at the Community Center. The community is invited to bundle up and join them for their annual event.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday December 2nd and 3rd from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Find a link in today’s Calendar at KWSO.org where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.