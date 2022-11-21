KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 21, 2022

The Native American Music Awards that were originally scheduled for Saturday November 19th has been rescheduled to Monday November 21st due to a severe lake effect snow storm. Warm Springs is represented at the NAMMY’s by Blue Flamez, Bigg B and Kalliah and Blackwater.

City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping. OPB reports that people camping on city property or public right-of ways such as sidewalks will be required to move locations at least one block every 24 hours. Camping in residential areas will be banned completely. The measure also regulates what people can possess while living outside. The only items allowed will be those considered necessary for camping, sleeping, or keeping warm and dry. The code change was approved by Bend City Council on Wednesday. It’s slated to take effect in March.

An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court contending the measure scheduled to take effect Dec. 8 is unconstitutional because it violates the Second Amendment. Oregon voters earlier this month approved the measure that requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.

Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite being hobbled by a leg injury, Oregon intercepted Utah quarterback Cameron Rising three times, and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the 10th-ranked Utes 20-17. A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that kept alive their chances of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game for the fourth straight season. The Ducks need only a win over rival Oregon State next Saturday to book their ticket to Las Vegas and a date with Southern California. Rising was 21 of 38 passing, set a career-high with the three interceptions.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: