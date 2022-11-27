KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 28, 2022

It’s Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J Schools. That means school starts 90 minutes later than usual and buses are running 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 on Mondays and at 8am Tuesday through Friday.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

A presentation about Medicare and Social Security will be held today from 12:15 – 1:30 at the Family Resource Center. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15.

There are three days left of the November Fitness Challenge – noon hoops today is a double bonus activity and the daily challenge bonus is 30 push-ups.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets today via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study on Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

The Jefferson County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee will have a public meeting tomorrow in Madras. It will be held from noon until 2 at the Jefferson County Administrative Office, 66 SE D Street. Agendas and meeting packets are posted on the COIC website. A virtual meeting option is also available via Zoom.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is recruiting for an entry level, limited duration field technician and offering free training. The position is open to Warm Springs Tribal Members and will require outdoor work and walking 5 to 10 miles regularly. The deadline for applications is this Wednesday. Apply on the tribe’s job website or stop by the Geo Visions office, next to Telecom in the Industrial Park, to pick up an application.

The Center Foundation will be hosting Baseline Concussion Testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18 on Monday, December 19th at The Center in Bend. There is a fee for each test and registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323.

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is next Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.