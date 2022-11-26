KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 27, 2022

The Metolius Food Pantry is open Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It is also open every Monday 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

A presentation about Medicare and Social Security will be held tomorrow from 12:15 – 1:30 at the Family Resource Center. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15.

The film Gather, a portrait of the growing movement of Native Americans practicing their food sovereignty is being shown tomorrow at 7:30 at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. The film will be followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are $10 and are available online at.https://bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/6375c0476268a20061021bf6

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is this Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is sponsoring an oral history training workshop December 5-7 from 8 to 5 daily. It’s free and certifications of completion will be provided to all who complete the training. If you plan to attend, be sure and register no later than Wednesday, November 30th. Email your name and contact info to hello@wsgeovisions.com.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade will be on Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

A presentation about Medicare and Social Security will be held tomorrow from 12:15 – 1:30 at the Family Resource Center. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15.

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is this Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.

The USDA Farm Service Agency is holding county committee elections now through December 5th. Ballots for the 2022 Elections have been mailed to eligible voters. Candidates for Jefferson County LAA, which includes Warm Springs, are Alfredine Smith, Shirley Allen and Dustin Suppah.