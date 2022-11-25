MACRD Budget Committee Vacancy

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its budget committee. The appointee will serve a two-year term beginning January 2023 through December 2025.

The MACRD budget committee is comprised of the five-member elected board of directors and an equal number of community members. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district’s boundaries.

You can find information on the current budget and past year audits at www.macrecdistrict.com.

Applications need to be returned to the MAC by Tuesday, December 13th at 5:30pm in person or via email at info@macrecdistrict.com.