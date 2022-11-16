KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 16, 2022

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, the Honor Roll is in.

On the 6th Grade Honor Roll, is Julius Hazelbaker, Pearl Heath, Aliyana Rodriguez-Longknife, Mateja Sutterlee, Shasta Tailfeathers, Carla Wainanwit, Sahara Circle, Marie Jackson, Arellie Scott, JoeRay Stwyer, Charles Thomas, Landon Steen, Nizhoni Chiquito Yallup, Delmer Davis, River Edwards, Demarcus Greene, Bella Herkshan, Jaylon Holliday Jr., Aalyssa James, Sylvia Wallulatum and AnnaBelle Yahtin-Arthur.

6th Grade High Honors are Jayla Johnson, Meleseke Nua, Willie Sittinghorse Kirk Jr., Amilia Velasquez, Joletta Begay, Bethaliss Smith, Michael Wallulatum, Jewlian Williams, Ovienda Bisland, Marisa Hatlestad and Debra Plouffe Anson.

6th Grade Highest Honors, Rosetta Berry.

7th Grade Honor Roll, Daniel Arce, Harold Greene, Tyree Starr, Kaylee Johnson, Askewin Tom, Frederick Wallulatum Jr., Lynnelle Danzuka, Jesiah Johnson, Mikaylah Dowty, Jaycub Thomas and Joshua White.

7th Grade High Honors are Sequoya Edwards, Jicelle Gill, JoLessa Main, Derise Jefferson Katlyn Victorino, Fiske Clark, Jada Herkshan and Miayala Suppah.

8th Grade Honor Roll, Amare Brunoe, Colten Culps, Jamie Ike, Donnie Polk Tewee, Trevyne Schumaker, Gisell Medina, Tuimanua Smith, Kristopher Caldera, Kyra Eastman, Abigail Eriza, Kade Fuiava Caldera, Andreaz Plazola, Lucius Stevens and Ciara Wolfe-Lahr.

8th Grade High Honors go to Kiellan Allen, Kiona Aguilar, Liam Circle, Riyah Stacona, Kylen Stevens, Dustin Tanewasha, Caden Greene and Aiyana Saunders.

8th Grade Highest Honors go to John Buffalo Ball Jr., Ava Collins, Haydyn Cross Dog, Audriyona Gilbert, Jaycee Merrifield, CheyLene Mireles and Julian Stwyer.

Congratulations to all who made the honor roll, keep up the hard work.

The 29th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Art Exhibit opened yesterday at the Museum at Warm Springs and will be on view through Saturday February 11th, 2023. The exhibit, which has always been a popular draw, will combine Tribal Member adult and youth art into one spectacular display celebrating the artistic excellence of Warm Springs Tribal Members. Fifteen Warm Springs artists are included in this year’s exhibit which includes generations of beautiful artistry in paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more in two categories of Traditional and contemporary art. Annette Lange is this year’s judge and has taught art literacy for 16 years. The Judge’s Choice Awards go to Terry Lynn Tradley in the Traditional Category for her Beaded Medallion Necklace “Good Medicine + the Rose” and Travis R. Bobb in the Contemporary Category for his painting “Sorayama”. Honorable Mention goes to Artists Maria Godines, Willie Stacona, Jenaea M. Frye and Emily Courtney. You can view the exhibit Tuesday through Saturday from 9am-5pm. For more information you can visit the Museum’s website.

Oregon may join a multi-billion-dollar settlement over Walmart’s role in the opioid crisis. OPB’s Kate Davidson reports. “Walmart announced Tuesday it would pay more than 3 billion dollars to settle lawsuits alleging its pharmacies contributed to opioid abuse. If approved, that money would go to tribes and state and local governments for treatment and recovery services. Oregon’s department of justice took part in the settlement talks and says it’s likely to sign on to the plan … after a final review. It’s unclear how much money that would bring to the state. Oregon is already due hundreds of millions of dollars from prior settlements with opioid makers and distributors. Holding pharmacies accountable is the latest prong in the opioid battles. CVS and Walgreens are also in the settlement process. Walmart denies any wrongdoing, but under the settlement it would have to monitor opioid prescriptions more closely. I’m Kate Davidson, reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball is in action today as they travel over to the Jefferson County Middle School. The 6th & 7th Grade A & B teams are looking to rebound after their losses to Obsidian, while the 8th Grade A & B teams are looking to keep the foot on the accelerator as they push to remain undefeated. Tip-off is set for 4pm.

