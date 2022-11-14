KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 15, 2022

The annual Warm Springs Employee Comp and Benefits meetings are this morning and tomorrow morning at the Fire Management Training Room, each day at 9, 10 & 11. The deadline for all forms to be submitted is November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to the Human Resources Department at the Tribal Admin Building.

November Fitness Challenge teams – the bonus minutes activity today is kickball.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is Sausage Lentil Soup. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The “29th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” opens today at The Museum at Warm Springs and will be on view through February 11, 2023. The exhibit features 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.org.

There is a General Council Meeting at the Agency Longhouse tonight. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will start at 7.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow after school from 3:15 to 5:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be snacks, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

The ECE Powwow that was planned for this Thursday has been postponed until November 30th.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Tomorrow, Acosia Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time world champion jingle dancer, will lead two workshops in her self-designed “Powwow Yoga” – from 10-11 a.m. on the Bend campus, and from 4-5 p.m. in the community room of the COCC Madras campus.

Papalaxsimisha’s next “Mom’s Talking Circle” is tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics are breast and bottle feeding, and first foods. Snacks will be provided.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. It also hosts an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

Warm Springs Geo Visions is holding will be set up across from the Warm Springs Market parking lot this Thursday and invites folks to stop by to learn about their job openings, training opportunities and apply. Stop by between noon and 2 to talk with team members and ask questions. Open positions include Principal Investigator, Oral History Technician and Field Technician. You can also stop by their office anytime at 4202 Holliday Street, next to Telecom in the Warm Springs Industrial Park to pick up an application.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be presented this Saturday and general public voting is open until midnight this Friday at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah (kuh-LIE-uh) and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.

Warm Springs Recreation invites you to the annual Turkey Trot giveaway this Friday. It will be a walk around the Community Center walking path at noon. The drawings will begin at 1:00. You don’t’ have to be present for the drawing but make sure they have a number to contact you if you’re selected.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is holding a Grief Workshop for anyone interested on Tuesday, November 22nd from 8am to 5:30pm at the Agency Longhouse