KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 22, 2022

For the Thanksgiving Week Holiday – Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Tuesday and Wednesday routes on Tuesday this week. Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Please share this schedule with others and be sure to have totes set out at the street for pick up.

There is no school this week for 509J schools. Warm Springs Head Start is also closed.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open 8am until 5pm today & tomorrow. Youth do need to bring their own lunch.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service will be closing at 1:30 tomorrow for Thanksgiving. They will be open regular hours on Friday.

Tribal Offices will be closing at noon tomorrow and will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Listen to KWSO this Thanksgiving Holiday for our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon from noon until midnight tomorrow and from 6am until 8pm on Thursday. Overnight we will have a special edition of Talking Drum and Thanksgiving Night from 8 until Midnight – it’s Warm Springs Language, Culture & History.

The Behavioral Health Center has cancelled their Grief Conference that was scheduled for today.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is brisket with onions. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Taking a look at the November Fitness Challenge daily calendar today – noon volleyball is a double bonus activity

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

The boil water notice was lifted for the Agency Water System last Friday.

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is next Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.

A presentation about Medicare and Social Security will be held on Monday November 28th from 12:15 – 1:30 at the Family Resource Center. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District Club Volleyball program registration is open through this Friday. Scholarships are available. Learn more online at MAC REC District dot com.

Warm Springs Recreation will present the “Santa-Squatch” Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 1st at 6pm at the Community Center. The community is invited to bundle up and join them for their annual event.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday December 2nd and 3rd from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

COCC rescheduled their 23rd annual Turkey Trot to this Saturday at 10:30 at the Bend Campus Track. This year’s event introduces a free Toddler Trot that starts at 10am for two categories – 3 and under and 5 and under. Learn more at COCC dot EDU cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

The film Gather, a portrait of the growing movement of Native Americans practicing their food sovereignty is being shown on Monday November 28th at 7:30 at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. The film will be followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are $10 and are available online at Bend Film dot Org in the Year Round tab. https://bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/6375c0476268a20061021bf6

The USDA Farm Service Agency is holding county committee elections now through December 5th. Ballots for the 2022 Elections have been mailed to eligible voters. Candidates for Jefferson County LAA, which includes Warm Springs, are Alfredine Smith, Shirley Allen and Dustin Suppah.