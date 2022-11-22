KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 22, 2022

The Indian Health Service announced last week that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country. But Indigenous people are especially vulnerable to vaccine-preventable illness, and IHS officials recently noticed fewer patients have been getting vaccines for COVID-19. Patients in the system are also beginning to fall behind in more routine inoculations, such as jabs for childhood diseases like measles, mumps and rubella, as well as shingles shots for older adults. Right now – Covid-19 Vaccine and boosters and flu shots are being offered at the Warm Springs health and Wellness Center. You can call 541-553-2610 to set up an appointment.

With snowfall topping over six feet in some locations in western New York over the weekend, organizers of the Native American Music Awards postponed Saturday’s ceremony until last night. The ceremony took place at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York Scott Kalama from Warm Springs, who performs as Blue Flamez, made the trip to New York and has had a few extra days to spend there. Blue Flamez didn’t receive an award last night but Kalama says just being nominated is like a win. You can check the Native American Music Awards website a little later today for a press release about the award show results.

Sheriff’s officials say Grass Valley’s 150 residents were evacuated and five people were hurt due to a fire at a hemp manufacturing plant. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said five employees were burned in the fire Sunday. Flames engulfed the building for several hours and the sheriff’s office reported multiple explosions. The evacuation order was lifted around 11:30 yesterday morning. Officials say residents were evacuated to the town of Moro because the chemicals stored in the plant posed a risk for a larger explosion. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Environmental Quality are investigating the cause of the blaze.

With everyone dealing with high inflation and on the brink of the holiday season… folks may be looking for gift bargains this week as Black Friday approaches. A recent study by WalletHub finds that…

JCPenney, Belk and Macy’s are 2022’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 53%.

Around 13% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon.com prices.

Consumer packaged goods will offer the most value on Black Friday 2022 relative to their current prices, while computers and phones are expected to have the least rewarding deals.

A good gift shopping rule of thumb is to make a list of people you are shopping for and include a budget and general ideas of what you want to get them – and then stick to that plan.

And for Thanksgiving Tuesday – here’s what you need to know about safely handling a frozen Turkey. Thaw your frozen turkey in the refrigerator. Keep your turkey in its original wrapping and place it in a container before putting it in the refrigerator. The container will prevent the turkey juice from dripping on other food. Allow about 24 hours of thawing for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. A turkey thawed in the refrigerator can remain in the refrigerator once it’s been thawed for 1 to 2 days before cooking.

Another thawing method is to Thaw your turkey in cold water. Be sure your turkey is in a leakproof plastic bag before you place it in the sink. The bag will prevent the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen. The bag also will prevent the turkey from absorbing water. Make sure to completely cover your turkey with cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes. Allow about 30 minutes of thawing for each pound of turkey. A turkey thawed in cold water must be cooked immediately after thawing.

Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter.

.

Whether served in a casserole, almondine or roasted with garlic, green beans are sure to make an appearance on many a table this holiday season. And unlike many of the tempting treats that make up holiday meals, the green bean is one item that’s not usually served with a side of guilt. In fact, it may be the Mighty Mouse of the holiday meal – here to save the day from a beckoning bounty of otherwise fat-laden, calorie-rich foods. “If not prepared with higher-calorie ingredients, you can eat a large volume of them and feel fuller without overconsuming,” said Maya Vadiveloo, an associate professor in the department of nutrition and food services at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. There’s little the mighty green bean can’t do. Not only are they relatively inexpensive, green beans are rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, an antioxidant that gives fruits and vegetables their color. The vegetable helps fight inflammation and is a good source of folate and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Green beans also are a good source of protein and fiber, which helps lower cholesterol.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon: Mostly Cloudy today with a slight chance of rain this afternoon into this evening. Breezy with gusty winds possible. Mostly Sunny tomorrow following patchy morning fog and a high in the 40s. Mostly Sunny with temperatures around 50 for Thanksgiving.