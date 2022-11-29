Local Sports in Action

In a return to action after the Thanksgiving Break, the Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball returns to the court today as they travel over to Elton Gregory for more Middle School action.

The 7th Grade B team is looking to rebound after they fell in overtime to JCMS 48-43. The 7th Grade A team is hoping to keep the momentum going as they won against JCMS 55-40. The 8th Grade A & B teams are looking to remain undefeated on the season. The 8th Grade B team narrowly escaped with a victory over JCMS 42-39 while the 8th Grade A team blew out JCMS with a score of 81-45. The games at Elton Gregory Middle school in Redmond will begin at 4pm today.

The Madras High School Winter Sports are just around the corner! Kicking things off this Friday, the Lady Buffs basketball is hosting the Madras tournament with the first game between Marshfield and Astoria at 6pm, followed by the Lady Buffs hosting Corbett at 7:30pm. You can catch the Live action of the Lady Buffs games here on KWSO.

Buffs Wrestling kicks off their season this Saturday as they are traveling over to Estacada for the Ranger Classic.