KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 16, 2022

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital. They will have a special Thanksgiving box distribution this Friday starting at 9:30am until all boxes are gone.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Today, Acosia Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time world champion jingle dancer, will lead two workshops in her self-designed “Powwow Yoga” – from 10-11 a.m. on the Bend campus, and from 4-5 p.m. in the community room of the COCC Madras campus.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is Asian pork ribs. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

November Fitness Challenge participants – this is what’s on your calendar today: Pi-Yo class at the old elementary gym and 20 sit-ups.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics will be breast and bottle feeding, and first foods. Snacks will be provided.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams play at JCMS today. Games start at 4:00.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have a Fall Financial Fair this Thursday and Friday, which will cover all of the modules in the Building Native Communities, Financial Skills for Families series. Individual Development Account clients are required to take these classes and this is an opportunity to complete them all in 2 days. It will be held from 9 to 4 both days at the agency longhouse. Call 541-553-3148 to register.

The ECE Powwow that was planned for this Thursday has been postponed until November 30th.

A presentation to explaining Medicare options and Social Security benefits changes in 2023 will be held this Thursday in the Family Resource Center conference room. Lunch will be provided starting at 11:30 and presentations start at 12:15. It’s a chance to learn and ask questions about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D enrollment, and the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment for Social Security recipients, including new benefit amounts and Part B Medicare premium costs.

Warm Springs Geo Visions will be set up in the community tomorrow and invites folks to stop by and learn about their current job openings, training opportunities and apply. They will be set up across from the Warm Springs Market parking lot from noon to 2 tomorrow. Open positions include Principal Investigator, Oral History Technician and Field Technician. You can also stop by their office anytime at 4202 Holliday Street, next to Telecom in the Warm Springs Industrial Park to pick up an application.

Funeral services for Ferman Brian Tufti, Sr. will be held this Friday, November 18th at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. There will be 3 sevens and then burial immediately after at the Agency Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow at the longhouse.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is having a Christmas Bazaar this Friday from 10 til 3. They will have all sorts of handmade items, gift ideas and baked goods. They’ll also have Indian Tacos for sale at 11.

A memorial for Deirdre Queahpama will be held this Saturday at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse. Drummers are requested for the services.

COCC’s 23nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K fundraising run/walk is this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.at the Bend campus’s track. It’s free to students and a preregistration discount is available online for all other entrants. There’s a free “Toddler Trot,” which starts at 10 a.m. with two categories: for ages 3 years and younger and 5 years and younger. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides scholarship assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

The Culture & Heritage Department is having cultural project classes for youth on Monday, November 21st & Tuesday, November 22nd from 1-5pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. It’s open to the first 30 youth who sign up. Materials will be provided. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

Warm Springs Recreation invites everyone to Christmas NDN Night Out Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for all to enjoy at the 5:15 potluck. Social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6. There will be raffles, family fun games and all dancers and drums are welcome.