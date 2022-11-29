KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 30, 2022

Vital Stats would like tribal members to verify their address with their office this week. Go in to their office at the Tribal Admin building or email Olivia.wallulatum@wstribes.org

Tribal Employees are reminded that today is the deadline to submit your insurance forms. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building by 5:00.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is turkey sandwich and butternut apple soup. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics include pregnancy, hospitals and postpartum feelings. Snacks will be provided.

It is the final day of the November Fitness Challenge. Bonus activities today are Figure 8 Loop and 30 squats.

Warm Springs Geo Visions reminds anyone interested in applying for the field technician position that today is the last day to get an application submitted. Apply on the tribe’s job website or stop by the Geo Visions office, next to Telecom in the Industrial Park, for an application. It’s also the registration deadline for the free oral history training workshop coming up December 5-7. If you would like to attend the training, email your name and contact info to hello@wsgeovisions.com.

The Madras boys’ basketball team is having the first annual White Buffalo Fan Fest today at 5:30. The cost is $10 per person. K thru 12 students are free with a paid adult. There will be a dinner, team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and more.

Warm Springs Recreation’s “Santa-Squatch” Christmas Tree Lighting is coming up tomorrow evening at 6 at the Community Center.

Art Adventure Gallery in Madras will have an opening reception for its new exhibit featuring the works of Mary Stellar & Gary Gassner tomorrow from 5:30 to 7pm at the gallery, located at 185 SE 5th.

The Madras Girls Varsity Basketball Invitational Tournament is this weekend at Madras High School. Astoria will play Marshfield at 6pm Friday, and it’s Madras vs. Corbett at 7:30 Friday night. Saturday’s games are at 1:00 and 2:30. You can hear the Madras games live on KWSO.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District has registration is open through this Friday for Youth Basketball for Pre-K thru 6th grade. There is a fee to participate. Season dates are January 3rd thru February 18th. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade is this Saturday starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” You can register to participate in the parade at the Madras Chamber website.

Warm Springs Recreation invites everyone to Christmas NDN Night Out Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15, and the social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6, and there will be raffles, prizes and family fun games.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form HERE. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its budget committee to serve a two-year term beginning in January. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download the application from the MAC Rec District website. If there are any questions, contact Courtney Snead, Executive Director by email OR call (541) 475-4253. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Tuesday, December 13th at 5:30pm.