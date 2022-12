For families who were not able to participate in the Jolly Jamboree Toy event last week – there is a “Second Chance Gift Giveaway” Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 from 9am to 4pm

The Giveaway is at the Family Resource Center.

This is for families that were unable to pick up a gift for their child already.

This is for families with children 18 and younger.

