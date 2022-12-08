KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 9, 2022

The Warm Springs WEDD Department’s free firewood for elders will be on hold for a few days while maintenance is completed on the vehicle and trailer used for wood deliveries. They will resume deliveries as soon as the work is done.

The Friday Senior Meal is roast beef. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Here’s what’s on the Madras High School Sports schedule today – Varsity wrestlers compete at the Culver Invitational, and the JV-1 Boys Basketball team has a game at Redmond at 5:30. On Saturday, boys basketball hosts Corbett and KWSO will have a live broadcast of the varsity game at 2:30.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is next Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. DOWNLOAD THE REGISTRATION FORM HERE/. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. They are unable to accept more families into the program at this time. You can learn more by emailing petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its budget committee to serve a two-year term beginning in January. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download the application from the MACRDwebsite. If there are any questions, contact Courtney Snead, Executive Director by email or call (541) 475-4253. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Tuesday, December 13th at 5:30pm.

This Saturday is the 7th annual Holiday Gala at the Madras Performing Arts Center. It’s a night of festive dance, music & song. Tickets are available at the door, at the PAC Box Office, Dance Arts Studio, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade will be on Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Warm Springs Recreation will have an Indigenous New Year’s Walk on Wednesday, December 21st at noon. Everyone is invited to go for a walk around the Community Center walking path. They will be giving away shirts to folks who participate in the walk.

The Madras High School Principal is inviting families and community members join him for a cup of coffee and conversation Monday, December 12th at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center. Coffee with the Principal is an opportunity meet informally with Mr. Summers to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and learn about school happenings.