November Fitness Challenge Awards

The recent reopening of the Warm Springs Community Center made it possible for the Recreation Program to hold its November Fitness Challenge and offer bonus fitness opportunities in the building for participants. Throughout November they held various walks, like the poker walk, Kotnum Kick, Turkey Trot and others. They also did things like the no sugar challenge, daily sit-ups, daily pushups, and gave double point opportunities on certain days for Noon Volleyball, noon basketball and other exercise opportunities. The recreation Department will be holding an awards luncheon and announce the results next week. All November Fitness Challenge participants are welcome to attend the luncheon on Tuesday December 13th at noon at the Community Center.