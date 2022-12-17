KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 18, 2022

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will not meet again until January. Their agenda notes the holiday schedule for the tribal organization. Tribal offices will close at noon on Friday December 23rd and be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of Christmas Day. Friday December 30th is an early shutdown day. The Tribe will close at noon that day and be closed on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Day holiday.

The Metolius Food Pantry is Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It is also open Mondays 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

The Culture & Heritage Department will have cultural projects classes for youth Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-5pm each day. They will be making Christmas gifts. Materials will be provided. Sign up for a spot at the Culture & Heritage office.

Christmas NDN Night Out is tomorrow at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15. The Social dancing and drummer’s jam will get started at 6. There will be raffles, prizes, family fun and games happening throughout the evening. All dancers and drums are welcome.

The 2022 Prevention Hoops Camp for tribal youth ages 5-14 will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the old elementary school gym. The morning session from 8:15 until 11:45 is for youth ages 10 to 14. The 5 to 9 age group will have camp from 1:15-4:45pm daily. They’ll work on skills, conditioning and play fun games. Youth 15 and older are invited to help teach. Contact Jaycelene at the Prevention office for more information.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class for 24 youth Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am – 3pm each day at the Family Resource Center. To learnmore call 541-553-3248.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar will be on Wednesday at the Community Center from 10 until 4. Only vendors from the big bazaar are able to participate as a vendor at the Last Minute Bazaar. Call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Recreation will have an Indigenous New Year’s Walk on Wednesday 21st at noon. Everyone is invited to go for a walk around the Community Center walking path. They will be giving away shirts to folks who participate in the walk.

The 57th Annual Warm Springs All Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament will be December 28th through the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243.